Overnight hit-and-run leaves girl dead

A girl found dead on a roadway in Zuiderwoude just north of Amsterdam was believed to have been killed in a hit-and-run, police said. The girl’s body was found at about 4 a.m. on Saturday, and dispatchers sent two ambulances and a trauma team by helicopter to the scene.

All attempt to revive the girl failed, officers said. “The other party was no longer at the scene of the collision,” according to the police report.

She was found by police on the Zeedijk, which links the villages of Monnickendam and Marken. Officers were responding to a different call when they spotted her, a spokesperson told broadcaster NH Nieuws.

Investigators think she was walking on the road when she was struck by a vehicle as no bicycle was found near the accident site. There were tire tracks found on the road, but police had not yet determined if they were relevant to the incident.

Police did not reveal the girl’s age or hometown.