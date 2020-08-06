Hundreds of tips received on car sought in kill girl's death

The police released a picture of a gray Mazda 3 they are looking for in connection with the death of 14-year-old Tamar from Marken. The police believe the girl was killed in a hit-and-run during the early hours of July 25th, and that this Mazda 3 was the car that hit her. Hundreds of tips were received after the pic was released, AD reported.

Surveillance camera footage showed that the five-door Mazda drove into Marken on the night that Tamar died. The car entered a parking lot on Kruisbaakweg at 3:09 a.m. on July 25. Two men got out of the car and examined its front. The car drove out of Marken at around 5:30 a.m.

Investigators asked Marken residents to check their phones and surveillance cameras for signs of this gray Mazda 3.

The police found some pieces of plastic on the side of the road along Zeedijk, where Tamar's body was found. It concerns a black plastic cap and two gray pieces of plastic. The police called on the public's help to identify these pieces of plastic, appealing specifically to car mechanics or other experts who recognize them.