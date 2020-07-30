Four people involved in Bol.com warehouse heist; Still no arrests

At least four perpetrators were involved in an armed robbery at the Bol.com distribution center in Waalwijk on Sunday, the police said. They fled the scene in a truck, taking "a significant amount of valuable goods" with them. So far no arrests were made.

The robbery started at around 8:15 a.m. on Sunday. Two of Bol.com's security guards were threatened with a firearm and taken hostage. At 2:50 p.m. the guards managed to free themselves and alerted the authorities.

Several other workers were present at the distribution center at the time, but they did not notice the robbery, according to the police.

The investigation is ongoing. The police are looking at surveillance camera footage and speaking to witnesses. Forensic investigators also combed the scene of the robbery.