Armed robbery at Bol.com distribution center; Delivery delays possible

A Bol.com distribution center on Pakketweg in Waalwijk was robbed on Sunday. Multiple armed perpetrators threatened two security guards and forced their way into the center, the police said in a statement.

"The first statements from the security guards show that the robbery happened at around 9:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. The perpetrators entered the premises and were there for quite some time. The threatened employees raised the alarm at around 2:50 p.m." the police said.

The security guards were not injured in the robbery. The police searched the area for the perpetrators, but they were not found. It is not yet clear whether anything was stolen, the police said.

Trace evidence investigation was done at the scene. The police also spoke to the Bol.com employees and viewed surveillance camera footage. The investigation is ongoing.

The robbery and subsequent investigation meant that the Bol.com distribution center was closed and unusable for hours on Sunday. Clients expecting a package on Monday therefore may have to take some delays into account, a spokesperson for Bol.com said to AD. The affected customers will be notified.

The spokesperson said that Bol.com is very shocked by the robbery and that a special team is caring for the employees threatened by the robbers.