Shooting at Gelderland campsite; Two killed

A man and a woman were killed in a shooting on a campsite in Appeltern on Sunday night, the Gelderland police confirmed on Twitter. The police closed down the area around the shooting and are investigating.

Exactly what happened is not yet clear. A trauma helicopter was dispatched to the scene, but the victims could not be revived. The police are still investigating whether the two victims knew each other.

The shooting happened on campsite Groene Eiland, according to RTL Nieuws. The campsite is located on an island in the water sports and recreation area De Gouden Ham.

Campsite owner Adri van Ooijen told AD that the shooting may be the result of relationship conflict. "We are shocked. This is the first time that we have experienced anything like this," she said.

Forensic investigators were dispatched to the scene for trace evidence investigation. The police were also speaking to witnesses. More information may be released during the course of Monday.