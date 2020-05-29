One killed in accident with wrong way driver on A12 highway

At least one person was killed in a head-on collision on the A12 highway towards Arnhem on Friday morning. The accident was very likely caused by a wrong way driver, the police said on Twitter at around 6:30 a.m.

The police received reports about a wrong way driver shortly before the accident happened. The car heading into oncoming traffic hit another car head-on near Maarsbergen. The person who was killed was in the hit car, the police said. Another person in that car was injured and taken to hospital. The wrong way driver was also injured. They were arrested and taken to hospital.

How seriously the two injured people are hurt, is not known.

The highway is closed between Maarsbergen and Veenendaal-West for investigation and clean up. The road is expected to be closed until at least 10:00 a.m., according to travelers' association ANWB. A traffic jam formed behind the accident. Road users can expect to be stuck there for at least 20 minutes.

People traveling towards Arnhem are advised to detour at the Lunetten junction via Amersfoort and Apeldoorn on the A27, A28, A1, or A30, public works department RIjkswaterstaat said.