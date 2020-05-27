Utrecht tram shooter found guilty in separate rape trial

The convicted terrorist who killed four people and injured seven others in last year's Utrecht tram shooting has been found additionally guilty of rape, the judiciary ruled on Wednesday. Gökmen T., who has been detained for life for his carrying out of the attack last March, was found guilty of raping a woman in her home in July 2017.

According to testimony heard by the court, T. tried to initiate sex with the woman against her will, with the ensuing altercation resulting in her being threatened, bitten and urinated upon. A friend of the woman is reported to have paid her a visit following the incident, during which time he testified as having seen puddles of whiskey and urine on the floor.

T. was convicted of killing four people, attempting to kill three others, and threatening 17, all with terrorist intent. He confessed to opening fire on a tram in Utrecht on March 18, 2019 in an assault that lasted just over two minutes.

​Because T. had already been sentenced to life in prison, his sentence can no longer be extended, according to the court. As a result, the public prosecutor ruled that T. be declared guilty of the crime in name only, and that he pay a compensation to the victim.