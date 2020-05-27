Smoke from wildfire causes 6 vehicle crash

Reduced visibility caused by smoke from a wildfire resulted in a six-car pileup in Liessel, Noord-Brabant on Wednesday morning. As far as is known, no one was injured.

The accident happened on the intersection of Kanaalstraat and Oude Peelstraat, according to Noord-Brabant. The road was covered in smoke from a wildfire in De Peel neaur Deurne. The fire broke out at the end of April and is still smouldering underground, causing smoke.

An eyewitness told the broadcaster that the smoke was so dense that you could barely see the car in front of you. The police are investigating exactly what happened.

The A67 highway was also affected by the smoke. Signs were placed near Asten, warning that visibility may be limited.