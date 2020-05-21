Large fire at former nuclear power plant in Dodewaard

A large fire broke out at the former nuclear power plant in Dodewaard on Thursday. Emergency services are at the scene en mass. There is no risk of radioactive radiation being released, but people should still keep their distance so that the emergency services can do their jobs, a spokesperson for the local security region said to newspaper AD.

According to the spokesperson for Veiligheidsregio Gelderland-Zuid, it looks like the fire started on the roof of the building, where gas bottles may be located. Local residents are advised to keep their doors and windows closed, to avoid smoke inhalation.

The power plant along the Waal has been out of use since 1997, but has not been dismantled yet. Demolition of the building is only planned for 2045. All fuel rods have been removed and the building is boarded closed, according to the newspaper.

So far nothing is known about what caused the fire.

De brandweer is met veel menskracht aanwezig in #Dodewaard bij de brand op het dak van de voormalige kerncentrale. De Veiligheidsregio Gelderland-Zuid verzoekt mensen in de buurt de hulpdiensten ruimte te geven. pic.twitter.com/KXEmrnqpkE — Omroep Gelderland (@OmroepGLD) May 21, 2020

Er woedt brand op het dak van de voormalige #kerncentrale in #Dodewaard. We kregen dit filmpje van Herman Haak. https://t.co/fZMCJ8F2SQ pic.twitter.com/w1dk1kwgxK — Omroep Gelderland (@OmroepGLD) May 21, 2020