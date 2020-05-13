Costa Rican authorities seize 1,250 kilos cocaine destined for Rotterdam

The police in Costa Rica intercepted a large amount of cocaine intended for the Netherlands. Over 1,250 kilograms of cocaine were found in the port of Limon, hidden in a shipment of pineapple juice destined for the port of Rotterdam.

The drugs were packaged in 1,250 parcels of 1 kilo each, the local authorities said on Twitter.

#PCDCR impidió que se trasegara un cargamento de 1.250 paquetes con cocaína ocultos en un contenedor. Este se encontraba en #Moín de #Limón y llevaba como producto lícito jugo de piña. El destino final era #Róterdam en #Holanda. @MichaelSoto_CR pic.twitter.com/mNjVamfZHn — Seguridad Pública (@seguridadcrc) May 13, 2020

This is the second time in a matter of months that the Costa Rican authorities seized a major shipment of drugs destined for the Netherlands. In February, over 5 thousand kilograms of cocaine were seized - Costa Rica's biggest drug bust in history.

Drugs from the country also make it into the Netherlands. This year alone, three such shipments of cocaine were intercepted at the port of Rotterdam - 1,000 kilos hidden in a banana shipment in January, 865 kilos hidden in a container with pineapples in March, and over 4,500 kilos hidden in a banana shipment in April.