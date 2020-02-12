Some 1,000 kilos cocaine found in Rotterdam banana shipment

By Janene Pieters on February 12, 2020 - 17:00
1,000 kilos of cocaine found at the port of Rotterdam in a banana shipment from Ecuador, 7 February 2020
1,000 kilos of cocaine found at the port of Rotterdam in a banana shipment from Ecuador, 7 February 2020OMOM

Customs officers found approximately 1 thousand kilograms of cocaine during a check at the port of Rotterdam on Friday, February 7th. The drugs were hidden in a container loaded with bananas from Ecuador, the Public Prosecution Service said on Wednesday.

The cargo arrived at the port of Rotterdam early last week on a ship from Costa Rica. The bananas were destined for a company in Portugal. The Dutch authorities does not believe the Portuguese company had anything to do with the drug trafficking.

The drugs were confiscated and destroyed.

The HARC team, a collaboration of Customs, FIOD, Seaport Police, and the Public Prosecution Service in Rotterdam, is investigating.

Tags: 

Related stories

Athlete

Dutch athlete regrets selling drugs at Hungary music festival

Drug lab found on a cargo boat in Moerdijk, 10 May 2019

Lawyers accuse authorities of lying in case around floating meth lab

KLM Cargo Boeing 747

Martinair pilots back in NL after drug trafficking arrest in Argentina

Over a kilogram of fentanyl confiscated in Eindhoven, 3 February 2020

Full kilogram of fentanyl found in Eindhoven; Biggest capture yet in NL

Geert Wilders

Prosecutor, anti-Islamist Wilders clash in hate speech appeal

Lady Justice

Diemen man forced Brazilian woman's abortion because he wanted a girl, Prosecutor says