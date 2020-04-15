Sharp increase in traffic accident fatalities in age group 20 to 39

Last year a total of 661 people died in traffic accidents in the Netherlands, a 2.5 percent decrease compared to 2018, according to Statistics Netherlands. The number of fatalities among people in their twenties and thirties increased by nearly a quarter, from 147 in 2018 to 183 in 2019. Half of the people who died on Dutch roads last year were older than 60, the stats office reported on Wednesday.

Last year 465 men and 196 women died in traffic accidents. Most victims were in a passenger car - 168 drivers and 69 passengers. Other victims included 203 cyclists, 52 motorcyclists, 49 pedestrians, 42 mobility scooter drivers, and 42 moped and scooter drivers.

The number of fatal accidents involving passenger cars, motorcycles, mopeds and scooters all increased. Fewer cyclists were killed in traffic accidents than in 2018, but the number of fatal accidents involving e-bikes increased from 57 in 2018 to 65 last year. That means a third cyclists killed in traffic accidents last year were riding an electric bicycle. This partly has to do with the increased popularity of e-bikes.

Noord-Brabant was the province with the most fatal accidents in 2019. Last year 142 people died in traffic in the province, compared to 150 the year before. Noord-Holland and Gelderland had the second most road fatalities at 87 each. In Zuid-Holland the number of road casualties decreased from 100 to 85. Zeeland, Flevoland, and Groningen saw the fewest fatal accidents.