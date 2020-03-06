Utrecht mass shooting suspect removed from court for spitting at judges

By Janene Pieters on March 6, 2020 - 11:00
24 Oktoberplein shooting in Utrecht
The scene of a shooting on the 24 Oktoberplein in Utrecht. 18 March 2019photo: Politie

The fourth and last day of the trail against Gokmen T., suspected of killing four people in a mass shooting on a tram in Utrecht last year, had a tumultuous start. For the third time, T. was removed from the courtroom, this time for spitting at the judges and insulting them and their mothers, according to AD's live blog on the trial.

T. was taken to a separate room, from where he can follow the trial via video feed. When a judge asked T. if he wanted to respond to the life sentence the Public Prosecutor demanded against him on Thursday, the 38-year-old man responded: "I piss on all of you, children of whores." And: "Give my regards to your mother."

The judge did not seem to be too impressed by T.'s outburst. "I'll take that into consideration," the judge said. "I cannot take this seriously."

T. is facing four counts of murder or manslaughter with terrorist intent,  three counts of attempts thereto, and threatening a further 17 with terrorist intent during the mass shooting on March 18th last year. He confessed multiple times that he opened fire on the tram on 24 Oktoberplein. 

During the first day of his trial on Monday, T. was removed from the court room for spitting at his court-appointed lawyer. On Tuesday he was taken to the separate room for making snide comments at one of the victims.  

Tags: 

Related stories

Investigators at the scene of a mass shooting in a tram on 24 Oktoberplein in Utrecht, 18 March 2010

Life in prison demanded against tram mass shooting suspect

Flowers and candles left at the scene of a mass shooting on 24 Oktoberplein in Utrecht on 18 March 2019

Suspect in Utrecht mass shooting removed from court over snide comment to victim

24 Oktoberplein shooting in Utrecht

Utrecht mass shooting trial: Victims picked by random rhyme, Suspect spat at attorney

Gökmen T. suspected in the Utrecht shooting on Oktoberplein

“Islamic” text on Utrecht tram shooter’s weapon reported as terrorism trial begins

Police forensics at Derk Wiersum shooting scene

Twenty violent deaths in Amsterdam last year, fewer property crimes

Ridouan Taghi with a sketch aged to show what he may look like today

Ridouan Taghi linked to three biker gang murders