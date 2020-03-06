Utrecht mass shooting suspect removed from court for spitting at judges

The fourth and last day of the trail against Gokmen T., suspected of killing four people in a mass shooting on a tram in Utrecht last year, had a tumultuous start. For the third time, T. was removed from the courtroom, this time for spitting at the judges and insulting them and their mothers, according to AD's live blog on the trial.

T. was taken to a separate room, from where he can follow the trial via video feed. When a judge asked T. if he wanted to respond to the life sentence the Public Prosecutor demanded against him on Thursday, the 38-year-old man responded: "I piss on all of you, children of whores." And: "Give my regards to your mother."

The judge did not seem to be too impressed by T.'s outburst. "I'll take that into consideration," the judge said. "I cannot take this seriously."

T. is facing four counts of murder or manslaughter with terrorist intent, three counts of attempts thereto, and threatening a further 17 with terrorist intent during the mass shooting on March 18th last year. He confessed multiple times that he opened fire on the tram on 24 Oktoberplein.

During the first day of his trial on Monday, T. was removed from the court room for spitting at his court-appointed lawyer. On Tuesday he was taken to the separate room for making snide comments at one of the victims.