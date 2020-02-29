Coronavirus patient total rises to 6 in Netherlands

Two more people in the Netherlands were diagnosed with the Covid-19 strain of coronavirus on Saturday. The wife and daughter of the country's first coronavirus patient tested positive, according to health agency RIVM.

It brings the total number of patients in the Netherlands to six. The public health service GGD is working to determine who the new patients came in contact with recently, and e screen those people for the virus.

The woman and child were already in quarantine at their home while their test results were pending. The man, from Loon op Zand, Noord-Brabant, went to a hospital in Tilburg on Wednesday with respiratory complaints.

He has remained in isolation at the hospital since.

Four patients in total tested positive on Saturday. Easier in the day the husband and youngest son of an Amsterdam woman tested positive.

Her infection was known to authorities and revealed to the public on Friday. They are in home quarantine in Diemen-Noord.