Police in the Netherlands arrested seven people suspected of involvement in the kidnapping of an adult man from a parking garage in Schiedam. Six of those in custody were captured in Amsterdam.

The victim, who resides in Maassluis, was kidnapped at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday, police said. He was found by investigators two days later.

Officers investigating the crime shortly after it was reported first tracked down a 25-year-old man with no fixed address. He was detained in Tilburg on suspicion of involvement in the kidnapping. The investigators then turned their attention to Amsterdam, where they tracked down six more suspects.

None of the six reside in the capital. The arrested men include a 24-year-old from Tilburg, two Rotterdammers aged 29 and 30, and an Aalsmeer man who is 32 years of age. Two other suspects do not have a fixed address. They were identified as being 23 and 30 years old.

However, the missing man was still nowhere to be found, even after the six men were caught in Amsterdam. "It was only on Wednesday evening that he was found by enforcement officers in the municipality of Haarlemmermeer," police said. The municipality bordering Amsterdam is home to Schiphol Airport, and also includes Hoofddorp, Nieuw-Vennep, and Badhoevedorp.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for examination. Police said, he was "doing reasonably well considering the circumstances."

The suspects faced an arraignment hearing on Friday. Six of the seven were remanded into custody for another 14 days while the investigation continues. The examining magistrate released the 29-year-old Rotterdam man, but he is still considered a suspect in the case.

Police asked any witnesses to contact them with information, and said they would also welcome any anonymous tips which are relevant to the case.