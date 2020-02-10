Rain expected to cause busy evening rush hour

Public works department Rijkswaterstaat expects that rain will cause problems on the roads during rush hour on Monday evening. NS is still dealing with a number of problems caused by winter storm Ciara on Sunday, so train travelers can also expect a busy commute.

"Traffic jams can be somewhat longer than normal, because rain calls for adjusted driving behavior," Rijkswaterstaat said on Monday afternoon. "We expect a busy rush hour in the evening."

In addition to expected rain, meteorological institute KNMI also warns of strong winds, especially in the coastal provinces. Motorists are advised to adjust their driving behavior, and think twice about taking an empty trailer or truck on the road.

At 1:30 p.m. NS reported seven disruptions on the tracks. Train passengers are advised to check the rail company's travel planner before leaving for the station.