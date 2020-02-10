Aftermath of storm Ciara still affecting all types of traffic

The last bits of winter storm Ciara is still affecting all types of traffic in the Netherlands. Hundreds of flights are canceled at Schiphol for Monday. NS reports a dozen problems on the tracks. And ANWB and Rijkswaterstaat warn of a very busy morning rush hour on the road. Commuters are advised to keep an eye on weather reports and travel planners.

Meteorological institute KNMI still has a code yellow weather warning in place for the whole country, warning of strong winds with gusts up to 100 kilometers per hour. The wind is expected to die down by late morning.

As of 7:20 a.m., Schiphol reported 120 canceled departures and 110 canceled arrivals for Monday, as well as dozens of delayed flights. On Sunday, 240 flights were canceled at the airport. "Strong winds are forecast for today," the airport said on Twitter. "Fights may be delayed or canceled. If you have travel planned, please check your latest flight information or contact your airline to check your flight's status."

The other Dutch airports are less affected. Eindhoven reports two canceled departures and two canceled arrivals. Two arrivals and three departures were canceled at Rotterdam The Hague Airport. Groningen Airport Eelde reports four canceled arrivals and four canceled departures. And Maastricht Aachen Airport so far reports no cancellations.

NS expects the storm and its aftermath to continue causing problems on the track. "We do not know when the storm is over and when Ciara will stop causing damage," a spokesperson for the rail company said to NU.nl. NS is currently working on clearing away storm debris on the track between Dordrecht and Rotterdam, resulting in fewer trains running. And no high speed trains are running between Rotterdam and Breda due to the wind, among other things. The rail company advises travelers to keep an eye on current travel information.

At 7:30 a.m. travelers' association ANWB reported 615 kilometers of traffic jams on Dutch roads. The biggest problems are on the A2 highway, where seven traffic jams were causing nearly 2.5 hours of delays.

"Fortunately this is not he busiest day or month of the year, but rain and strong gusts of wind will also cause traffic disruptions on Monday," an ANWB spokesperson said to NU.nl . "The ANWB mainly calls on drivers of (empty) vans and trucks to keep a close eye on the weather situation before they hit the road. Motorists with trailers also have to think twice."