Stabbing at asylum center leaves two injured

Two people were injured in a stabbing at an center for asylum seekers in Oisterwijk on Friday morning. One of the two victims was transported to an area hospital under police guard, a witness at the scene told broadcaster Omroep Brabant.

The other victim had a leg injury that was treated at the scene. The witness told the broadcaster there was a “large puddle of blood.”

The stabbing was reported shortly before 6 a.m. at the center on Kievitsblekweg in the Noord-Brabant town. The motive for the incident was still unknown a short time later.

It is at least the third violent incident reported at that asylum reception center in the last 12 months.