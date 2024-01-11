A woman was injured in Oisterwijk on New Year’s Day after someone threw fireworks at her from a car. She was walking on the sidewalk with her daughter and grandchild at the time, the police said. She was treated in hospital for injuries to her legs, NU.nl reports.

The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. on January 1 on Stationsstraat in the Noord-Brabant city. The police are looking for the perpetrator, who was in a four-door, white passenger car.

The police asked witnesses and anyone who experienced something similar in this area on the same day to come forward.