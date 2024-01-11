Image
Police officer with police cars in the background - Credit: Politie / Politie - License: All Rights Reserved
Thursday, 11 January 2024 - 15:20
Woman walking with grandchild hurt by firework thrown out of car on New Year's
A woman was injured in Oisterwijk on New Year’s Day after someone threw fireworks at her from a car. She was walking on the sidewalk with her daughter and grandchild at the time, the police said. She was treated in hospital for injuries to her legs, NU.nl reports.
The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. on January 1 on Stationsstraat in the Noord-Brabant city. The police are looking for the perpetrator, who was in a four-door, white passenger car.
The police asked witnesses and anyone who experienced something similar in this area on the same day to come forward.