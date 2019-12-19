Two teens arrested for fatal stabbing at Hoofddorp ATM

Two more teenaged boys were arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 64-year-old man who was withdrawing cash from an ATM. A 16-year-old boy from Hoofddorp held by police earlier this week was released from custody.

“On Wednesday evening, the police arrested two 15-year-old boys from Hoofddorp on suspicion of involvement in the deadly stabbing incident Monday evening on Markenburg,” police said. They are being kept in isolated confinement, and only allowed contact with their legal representation and their parents.

The stabbing took place at a Rabobank cash machine outside the Toolenburg shopping center located on Markenburg. Two people were involved in the attack on the man, who was with his wife at the time.

The man died at the scene, despite the best efforts of paramedics and a trauma team which responded to the incident. Witnesses said two people fled the scene.

Authorities said they released the 16-year-old because of information they discovered during the investigation.

Police are still looking for witnesses to the crime. Anyone who saw the incident, or something suspicious, was asked to contact authorities.