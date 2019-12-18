Teenager arrested for fatal stabbing of man withdrawing cash

The police arrested a 16-year-old boy from Hoofddorp for involvement in a stabbing in which a 64-year-old man died on Monday. The man was attacked while he and his wife were withdrawing cash from an ATM at the Toolenburg shopping center in Hoofddorp.

The stabbing happened shortly after 9:00 p.m. Attempts to resuscitate the victim were to no avail. He died at the scene.

The teenage boy was arrested on Tuesday evening, the police said on Wednesday. How exactly the boy is suspected of being involved in the stabbing, the police did not say.

A second suspect is still at large. The police are looking for him.