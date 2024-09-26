There are now at least 22 known victims in the sexual abuse case concerning the 45-year-old man from Barendrecht. This was reported by the Public Prosecution Service (OM). The man had already confessed to his crimes regarding 19 of the victims.

The court in Rotterdam decided on Thursday that the suspect will be on remand for 90 days. He is accused of sexual abuse of underage girls. It had been reported earlier that the ages of the victims ranged from 9 to 12.

A spokesperson for the OM would not say on Thursday whether the most recently reported victims are in the same age category.

The man was arrested on September 10. He turned himself in to the police after criminal reports were filed against him. The police searched the man’s home in Barendrecht and another place of residence on a camping site in Hoeven, Noord-Brabant. They seized a caravan on the camping site. The house was vandalized by unknown persons last week.

It is an ongoing investigation. The OM has put two prosecutors on the case.