Ambassadors of 27 European Union (EU) countries want to lower the wolf's protected status in Europe. The EU countries will make their definitive decision on Thursday during a meeting of the economics affairs ministers from all EU member states. Initially, the environmental ministers were to do this next month, but the process is being sped up.

The European Commission had proposed lowering the wolf's status from "strictly protected" to "protected" species. The Netherlands voted in favor of this. According to BIJ12, the organization that arranges wolf-related matters for the province, there are 11 wolf packs in the Netherlands, eight of which are in Gelderland.

The Berne Convention, a Convention on the Conservation of European Wildlife and Natural Habitats, records the wolf's protected status. The EU countries signed this convention.

Those same countries want to use their influence to alter the Bern Convention regarding the wolf. The protection of the wolf is also arranged in the European Habitats Directive, which the EU countries also want to modify.

The proposal from the European Commission came after they were pressured by the European Parliament, which, under the influence of concerned farmers and animal owners, prompted calls in 2022 to get a handle on issues related to wolves.

According to the European Commission's analysis, this is also possible, given the number of wolves. However, scientists specializing in wolves doubt this. There are indeed many wolves, it was said on Tuesday at a conference in the European Parliament, but the species is not genetically strong enough, and wolves are still being hunted illegally.

Politician Harold Zoet of the BBB in Gelderland is happy with the news. "This is good news for people who live in wolf areas and are concerned. Europe takes the concerns seriously and sees that the wolf is doing well and that the extra protected status is no longer necessary."

The Agricultural and horticultural organization LTO was also happy about the news, saying that this offers more possibilities about shooting at wolves. A spokesperson said that prevention and deterrence should be the main priority, but if these options do not help, then shooting at the wolf should be an option, the organization believes.

This is contrary to the International nature clubs, which feel the wolf should be better protected. Last week, the World Wildlife Fund, Friends of the Earth, IFAW, and the Dutch Society for the Protection of Animals signed a joint plea expressing this opinion.

The organizations call the intention to weaken wolf protection "politically motivated." They state that the plan lacks a scientific basis.

According to the organizations, Europe would be better off taking measures that contribute to living with wolves in the area instead of a lower protection status. Among their proposals were increasing fenced-in areas, and using more dogs to protect farm animals from wolves. The organizations also think farmers should be supported when forced to carry out such measures.

Wolf specialist Maurice la Haye of the Dutch Mammal Society has said that this move is just political bluster. "The question is: what is the problem? Nuisance? Are there too many dead animals, too many wolves? A judge will always look at what is the most appropriate means to prevent nuisance. So a first step seems to have been taken, but it raises more questions than answers."

There are around 20,000 wolves in Europe.

