FC Twente shocked many people by getting a hugely important draw away against Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League. Sam Lammers got an equalizing goal after the team went behind to a Christian Eriksen goal.

Most people gave Twente no chance away at the 20-time English league winners, who are managed by former FC Twente player Erik Ten Hag. United won the English FA Cup last season and spent 214 million euros on new players last summer.

The Tukkers almost took a shock lead when Manchester United left-back Diogo Dalot lost the ball to Bart van Rooij. The right-back then crossed the ball to Sam Lammers, whose effort went just inches wide of the post.

Goalkeeper Lars Unnerstall saved his team from going behind midway through the first half. The German keeper made a fantastic save to stop Mees Hilgers’s sliced clearance from going into his own goal.

United broke the deadlock in the 35th minute. Dalot received the ball before he was tackled by Hilgers. Still, the ball rolled perfectly into the path of former Ajax midfielder Christian Eriksen, who left Unnerstal with no chance after a brilliantly struck effort.

Sam Lammers had a moment that he will never forget when he scored the equalizer at Old Trafford in the 68th minute. United’s hero in the first half, Eriksen, was unaware of his surroundings and lost the ball to Lammers, who kept running before smashing it into the near post.

The home side started to put pressure on the Tukkers to regain their lead, with Oranje striker Joshua Zirkzee testing Unnerstal near his post.

Unnerstall was equal to Zirkzee’s effort, and then he made another vital save in the second minute of injury time to save his teammate from scoring an own goal once again.

It was a fantastic start for Twente in their UEFA Europa League campaign. Joseph Oosting’s side will be hoping to continue this form next week when they face Turkish side Fenerbahce at home.