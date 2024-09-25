AZ Alkmaar won the first match of their UEFA Europa League campaign on Thursday, beating Swedish team Elfsborg 3-2 at home. Ruben van Bommel got two goals, and a penalty from Troy Parrot proved to be the winner.

The home side dominated in the first few minutes, forcing Elfsborg goalkeeper Isak Pettersson into a save from Troy Parrot's effort. Despite this, the Swedish team took the lead.

The Alkmaarders did not heed the warning after Elfsborg had a goal disallowed for a very tight offside earlier in the match. Timothy Ouma shot from just outside the area and saw his shot go in off the hands of AZ goalkeeper Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro.

A blistering effort from AZ captain Jordy Clasie forced a brilliant save from Pettersson once more. He got his fingertips to the shot, sending it onto the crossbar and over the goal.

But the goalkeeper, who had saved his side twice in the first half, ruined all his good work shortly before halftime. A simple cross into Pettersson's hands was dropped by him and Ruben van Bommel was sharp to read and prod it home.

Van Bommel got his second of the game in the 50th minute. A cross was poorly cleared by the Elfsborg defence and went straight to the young winger, who did not hesitate to side-foot it into the corner.

It was a night of poor goalkeeping, and it showed again for Elfsborg's equalizer three minutes later. Simon Hedlund cut inside before shooting towards goal with what seemed like an easy shot to save, but it went straight through Owusu-Oduro's hands and into the net.

AZ had a huge chance to retake the lead when they were awarded a penalty in the 73rd minute. Jayden Addai played a one-two with Parrot before he was taken down by Ahmed Qasem. Parrot calmly rolled the penalty into the bottom corner.

It got worse for Elfsborg in the match's final minutes as Sebastian Holmen was sent off for a tackle on Parrot when the Irish striker was about to go one-on-one with the keeper.

Van Bommel should have gotten his hat trick in the match, missing two chances with his last effort being knocked off the line in the match's final stages.

Elfsborg did not trouble the Alkmaarders much with ten men, and Maarten Martens's side was able to hang on and book their first win. The next European match will likely be a lot tougher for the side as they travel to Spain to face Athletic Bilbao.

