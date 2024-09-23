The weather was above 20 degrees Celsius on Monday at the weather station in De Bilt, making it the 100th warm day of the year. This is an increase on the average between 1994 and 2023, which is 96 warm days in a year.

Last year saw 117 warm days, which was more than in 2022, when there were 112 days above 20 degrees Celsius, and 2021, when there were 98 days. The record for most warm days in a year came in 2018, when there were 132 warm days.

This is the 14th time there have been 100 or more warm days in a year in the Netherlands, and 10 of those 14 years were from this century.

Due to all the heat in recent years, the number of warm days is increasing rapidly. The period of 1991-2020 still had an average of 93 warm days, and a year still had an average of 71 warm days in the climate period of 1961-1990.

The first warm day was on April 6, which is earlier than usual, as the first warm day above 20 degrees is usually around April 13. April ended with five warm days, and May had a total of 14 warm days.

During the summer months of June, July, and August, temperatures rose to above 20 degrees on 65 occasions. September currently has 16 warm days, including on the day of writing, Monday, September 23.

The south and southeast of the country have already surpassed 100 warm days in the year. Arcen in Limburg had its 116th warm day of the year on Monday, and Eindhoven has had 112 warm days thus far.

Gilze-Rijen in Brabant has the record for most warm days in a year: 147 warm days in 2018.