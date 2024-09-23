Sex crime suspect Mels van B. (45) from Barendrecht may also have drugged the children that he abused. The investigation team who is investigating the large sex crime case is currently investigating these clues, De Telegraaf reported based on information from sources. In the meantime, more and more parents are reporting to the police.

Van B. has said that he abused 19 children. Some were five or six years old when the severe abuse took place. Most of them were friends of the man’s own children.

Many of the children were members of the same water polo club. After the case became public, the club held an information night. This also happened at the primary school that one of the suspect’s children attended.

The suspect was caught after two children woke up while he was taking advantage of them. The two told their parents, who then went to the police to press charges. Van B. turned himself in to the police on September 10.

A Large-Scale Investigation Team of 20 detectives, supplemented by sex crime detectives, is investigating the large-scale abuse. The Telegraaf understands that even the most experienced investigators have been shocked by the case.

“We think that the 19 are just the tip of the iceberg. More and more parents are reporting to the police because they now know that their child also slept at the suspect’s house. The suspect has been confronted with these claims,” said a source to the Telegraaf.