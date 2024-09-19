The Public Prosecution Service (OM) added a terrorism charge against four men “who are part of a radical minority within the sovereign movement.” The four men discussed “arresting” mayors and other local authority figures and delivering them to a people’s tribunal, the prosecutor revealed during a pro forma hearing in the court in Rotterdam on Wednesday. Two other men, both from Olst-Wijhe, are on trial for providing weapons to these “radical sovereignists.”

The OM suspects the four men of preparing to commit a terrorist crime and participating in a terrorist organization. According to the OM, they were members of the Common Law Nederland Earth, which later became part of the Volksraad.

The Common Law Nederland Earth is a radical minority in the sovereign movements. According to the OM, sovereigns have turned against society and strive to replace the current government and democratic institutions. This radical minority thinks the use of lethal violence is acceptable in this regard.

“The suspects intended to engage in a violent confrontation with local authorities and to carry out arrests,” the prosecutor said in court. They set up local militias and discussed arresting civil servants and other local authorities to deliver them to a people’s tribunal, the prosecutor said, according to ANP. Mayor Rob König of Deventer was specifically named as a target.

Two of the six suspects, a 45-year-old man from Deventer and a 25-year-old from Olst-Wijhe, were arrested in April after the Olst-Wijhe man gave three firearms to the Deventer man in a parking lot in Heeten. The police caught them red-handed in this firearm trade. Further investigation revealed another 11 firearms at their homes and in a car.

The police arrested four more suspects, from Olst-Wijhe, Deventer, Schalkhaar, and one with no registered address, in July. All six - four sovereignists and two arms dealers - have been in pre-trial detention since. Shortly before the hearing on Wednesday, the police also arrested a 66-year-old woman from Sluis for involvement in establishing this radical movement. She is also charged with participating in a terrorist organization.

The OM told the court that it would need at least 8 hearing days for this trial. The next preparatory hearing is scheduled for December 9. The woman arrested on Wednesday will be arraigned on Friday.

“Of course, this is shocking,” Deventer mayor König told ANP after the hearing. “At the same time, it shows that our system is functioning as it should.” The mayor said he “regrets that these people are turning against society. My commitment as mayor is aimed at ensuring that citizens maintain confidence in society.”