The Netherlands will contribute an additional 3 million euros to the World Health Organization (WHO) for its vaccine program to fight Mpox in African countries. Minister Reinette Klever for Foreign Trade and Development Aid announced this contribution just days after her PVV colleague Health Minister Fleur Agema said she would only contribute to Mpox vaccinations if parliament forced her to.

“The Mpox virus is spreading faster and faster in Africa. Vaccines are important, but more is needed to get the vaccines to the people who need them most. That is why I support the WHO’s plan, which is setting up vaccination campaigns,” Klever said on Tuesday. “With this approach, the WHO wants to vaccinate risk groups and detect Mpox more quickly. In this way, we help prevent the virus from spreading further.”

The WHO presented its plan to contain the Mpox epidemic in August, also covering transporting vaccines, increasing testing capacity, and training personnel. The Netherlands is contributing financially to this plan. The WHO will coordinate the approach.

Just last week, Health Minister Fleur Agema, also PVV, reiterated that she would not donate Mpox vaccines to African countries. She would only do so if parliament forced her to with a majority vote, she said. “That’s how it works in a democracy,” said the minister.

This is the second time in a week that two PVV Ministers have different opinions on a topic. Last week, Klever announced more restrictions on ASML's export of chip-making machines. “I am making this decision for our security,” she said.

Her PVV colleague, Minister Dirk Beljaarts of Economic Affairs, spoke out against restricting the business community and suggested that the United States was acting out of economic self-interest in pushing for further restrictions.