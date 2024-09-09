The number of union members in the Netherlands continues to fall. Last year, only 15 percent of workers between the ages of 15 and 75 were members of a trade union, compared to 18 percent in 2018, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reported. Trade union CNV called the figures outdated.

According to CBS, union membership steadily decreased from 18.4 percent in 2018 to 17.5 percent in 2020, 16.3 percent in 2022, and 15.4 percent last year.

The percentage of union members increases with age up to the 55-to-65 age group. Between 2018 and 2023, union membership in this oldest age group decreased the most. Last year, 18 percent of workers aged 55 to 65 belonged to a union, compared to 31 percent in 2018.

Among 45- to 55-year-olds, union density decreased from 22 to 18 percent in this period. Union membership also decreased in younger age groups, but less sharply. The average union member was 47 years old last year.

Trade union CNV called CBS’s figures outdated, telling ANP that the statistics office only looked at figures up to the end of March 2023. After that, CNV gained more members between the ages of 25 and 44, union chairman Piet Fortuin said. The number of members under the age of 25 is also growing. "Students under the age of 25 are free members of CNV. Although CNV is not allowed to include non-paying members in the CBS statistics, this group is very relevant to us."

CBS also reported that union membership is highest among people who work in public administration (27 percent), education (26 percent), and transport and storage (24 percent). It is lowest in the information and communication sector (6 percent), specialist business services like tax advisors, engineers, and accountants (7 percent), and the hospitality industry (7 percent).

Workers are also more inclined to join a trade union if they work for a large employer. Among employees of companies with over 1,000 workers, 20 percent belonged to trade unions. In small companies with up to 5 employees, only 9 percent were union members. Last year, permanent employees were twice as likely to be union members than flexible workers - 18 and 9 percent, respectively.