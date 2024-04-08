Two police officers were injured in a single-car crash in Bergeijk, Noord-Brabant early Monday morning. Their car went off the road and struck a tree as they were attempting to catch up to a suspicious vehicle, the police in the Oost-Brabant district said in a brief statement.

It was not immediately clear if the police response was connected to reports of gunfire in the village during the overnight hours. Records show the car crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. on Borkelsedijk.

"The officers wanted to quickly drive towards a suspicious car, which they saw driving further away, when they left the road," police said. The driver lost control when the vehicle's tires wound up on the bumpy, dirt shoulder, sending the vehicle into the tree.

"There was no actual chase. The car in question drove away," police said.

The two police officers were found injured at the scene, and were transported to an area hospital. They were treated and released by 8:30 a.m.

The report of possible gunfire was called in from Fressevenweg. The road runs parallel to Borkelsedijk, and the two streets are separated by a few hundred meters.

"shots were said to have been fired into the air. No one was injured. Two vehicles were destroyed," police said. Anyone with information about the gun incident should contact authorities, police said.