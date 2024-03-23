Max Verstappen has secured pole position for the Australian Grand Prix. The three-time Formula 1 world champion was the fastest in the qualifying race at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne.

Verstappen was also on pole position at the first two Grands Prix this season. He then went on to win the races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

The Dutch Red Bull driver was the only one to stay under 1 minute 16 on his fastest lap: 1.15.915. Spaniard Carlos Sainz made one last attempt to beat Verstappen's time in his Ferrari, but failed. The Spaniard clocked a 1.16.185, losing 0.270 seconds to Verstappen.

Sergio Pérez, Verstappen's teammate at Red Bull, set the third fastest time with 1.16.274.

Lewis Hamilton, however, did not reach Q3 in qualifying. The seven-time Mercedes world champion had to settle for 11th place.

Verstappen won last year's race in Melbourne. Back then, he started from pole position. He retired the year before. That was his last retirement in Formula 1 and since then he has finished 43 races in a row. This puts him in second place in the all-time rankings. On Sunday, he can equal his Formula 1 record of 10 consecutive victories.

The Dutchman grumbled a few times over the on-board radio during the first two qualifying sessions (Q1 and Q2). He complained about understeer and tires that were not up to temperature. Sainz was also faster in Q1 and Q2, although the differences were small.

In the third and final session, Verstappen put everything right with a perfect lap. "That was a bit unexpected, because it's been a difficult weekend so far," he said. "Those laps in Q3 felt good, but Ferrari also seem to be very quick on this track, so it could be an exciting race on Sunday."

Sainz was more than happy with his second place on the grid. He was struck down by appendicitis two weeks ago and had to undergo surgery. "It's been a tough few weeks with many days in bed to recover as quickly as possible," said the Spaniard, who has to leave Ferrari after this season. "I have to be honest and say that I still don't feel well, but I can hardly believe that I drove so fast."