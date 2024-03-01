Max Verstappen has taken pole position during the qualifying sessions at the Bahrain Grand Prix, the first race of the new Formula 1 season. The three-time world champion set a time of 1m 29,179s at the Bahrain International Circuit in the Sakhir desert. The Bahrain Grand Prix will be held on Saturday starting at 4 p.m.

Verstappen also took first place during qualifying at the Bahrain GP last season. He also won the opening race, which was his first victory in Bahrain. He ultimately won 19 of the 22 races last season.

He was 0.228s faster than Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari. George Russell in the Mercedes finished 0.306 seconds slower than Verstappen, who was marginally faster than Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz.

Verstappen's teammate, Sergio Pérez, finished fifth. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton wound up in ninth in his Mercedes, more than half a second behind Verstappen. German driver Nico Hülkenberg caused a sensation by reaching the third qualifying session with the Moneygram Haas car. He ultimately qualified in 10th.

There is still a lot of work to be done, especially for the Alpine team. Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly finished 19th and 20th in qualifying in the last two places.