A new uniform for the riot police has been designed to provide better protection to the officers from violence. The new uniform was presented on Thursday in Ossendrecht, Brabant. The current riot police uniform has been used for the last ten years.

“The last few years have seen colleagues have to deal with violent riots and targeted assault on several occasions,” said Paul Musscher, director of the Police Services Center that developed the uniform. “The new uniform will provide better protection in these types of situations.”

This will mainly be due to new protective padding worn over the uniform on vulnerable body parts, like the collarbone, forearm, and thigh. The former uniforms had partial protection built into them.

In addition, the new uniform will have better ventilation than the older version and will hold as little body heat as possible. Riot police uniforms have been altered in the past due to complaints that they were too hot.

Riot police officers have even become unwell after training exercises due to the heat. The ventilation of the protective gear was improved, and the safety was replaced at that time.

The new uniform is also more adaptable to various weather conditions as it is made from several layers like a thermal undergarment, which drains moisture, and multiple coats. It is made of fire retardant material and is equipped with the newest techniques to aid in extinguishing fires.

“The last uniform was good, but you should always strive for improvement,” Frank Pauw, responsible for the riot police unit, added. Pauw said that some things were less comfortable in the old uniform and offered less protection in some areas. He said the new suit is an improvement as the police are known to do in other departments.

The riot police are used to prevent or battle disturbances of the public order and are usually used for demonstrations or football matches.

The riot police can come in three forms. The first is when they are there to guide large groups of people in the right direction, like in a demonstration. In this case, they wear the regular uniform.

If a threat increases, protective pieces can be placed on the uniform. If the disturbances are severe, the riot police will also wear a helmet and shield. Riot police officers also work in a regular police capacity.

The police in Limburg will be the first to wear the new uniform. In the coming period, all the other police units will change their old uniforms for the new ones.