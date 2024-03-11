Alleged crime leader Ridouan Taghi filed an appeal against the court ruling issued two weeks ago finding him guilty of ordering five murders, two attempted killings, and running a criminal organization. The District Court of Amsterdam sentenced Taghi to life in prison on February 27 in the sprawling six year Marengo procedure, the randomly assigned name given to the case. There were 17 suspects in total, including a government cooperator, who stood accused of the murders of six people, four cases of attempted murder, the preparation of seven other assassinations, an attack on an espionage supply shop, and participation in a criminal enterprise.

One of Taghi's attorneys, Michael Ruperti, told Nu.nl and ANP that their intent to appeal against the 46-year-old's conviction and sentence was filed on Monday. The content of the appeal is still being prepared, and is expected to be filed within two weeks. That document will also show if Taghi's defense team believes further investigation or examination is required.

The court said Taghi was the singular and unchallenged head of the crime organization. “We are talking about ruthless, disruptive violence, in which human life is worthless,” the court said about Taghi’s organization. "Under Taghi's leadership, five people were murdered in a period of one and a half years," the court also said. "In addition, the organization tried to murder two people and had prepared assassinations."

Ruperti also made it clear in his conversations with the media outlet that he will continue to work on the case with fellow attorneys Arthur van der Biezen and Sjoerd van Berge Henegouwen. The three took over Taghi's case when his primary defense counsel, Inez Weski, was arrested on accusations of participating in organized crime.

After taking over the case, Ruperti, Van der Biezen and Van Berge Henegouwen made a request to delay the trial so they could have an adequate amount of time to review the extensive case file. The court denied their request, prompting the trio to resign soon after.

In its verdict, the District Court said that Taghi was given a fair trial despite the circumstances. Defense attorneys accused the court of showing bias six different times during the trial, and called for a mistrial. Their challenges were rejected each time.

Taghi was convicted of ordering the murders of Spyshop worker Ronald Bakker, as well as criminal affiliates Samir Erraghib and Ranko Scekic. Prosecutors presented evidence suggesting Taghi feared they were either already cooperating with law enforcement, or they intended to do so.

He also was convicted of ordering the murder of Martin Kok, when the crime blogger visited a sex club in Laren, for writing about Taghi's world, and Hakim Changachi, an innocent victim killed in a case of mistaken identity. Taghi was not convicted in the murder of Abderrahim Belhadj, where prosecutors alleged the motive was linked to the theft of cocaine from Taghi's organization.

Prosecutors said Weski acted as a conduit between Taghi and the outside world, despite Taghi being banned from speaking with anyone while in restricted custody. Her arrest took place after nearly all final arguments in the case had been presented by prosecutors and all of the defendants, including Weski's arguments on Taghi's behalf. Her trial has not yet been held.

Another Taghi attorney, his relative, Youssef T., was previously convicted of passing on messages on Taghi's behalf. He was sentenced to 5.5 years in prison.

Mark Dunsbergen represented Taghi's alleged right-hand man, 51-year-old Saïd R., who also received a life sentence in the case. He said he also planned to file an appeal immediately after the February court hearing. The third person handed a life sentence, Mario R., also intends to file an appeal, said his attorney, Guy Weski, after the trial.

Prosecutors had also demanded a life sentence against Mao R., alleging him to be a top lieutenant. He was convicted and sentenced to 15 years in prison. They also had the opportunity to file an appeal if they believe any sentences were too light.

Key government witness Nabil B. was given 10 years in prison, equal to what prosecutors recommended, which they said was half the time he would have served without cooperating. The court attributed his statements with resolving five murders, but noted that assassins killed his brother, his attorney Derk Wiersum, and his advisor, journalist Peter R. de Vries, during the period in which he assisted prosecutors.

B. had hoped for a shorter sentence either for B.'s situation, the fact the case took too long, errors made by prosecutors that seriously affected B.'s life, or that the court acquitted him in one case. His attorney, Onno de Jong, has not announced whether he will appeal.

Achraf B. was sentenced to 29 years behind bars, Mohamed R. was given a 27-year sentence, and Zakaria el H. was ordered to serve more than 23 years in prison. The other suspects were also convicted of various charges, and ordered to serve anywhere from 21 months to 23 years behind bars.