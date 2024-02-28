The Public Prosecution Service (OM) wants to prosecute lawyer Inez Weski for participating in a criminal organization, chief prosecutor Janneke de Smet told Nieuwsuur. Weski represented Ridouan Taghi. She is suspected of getting information from Taghi while visiting him in prison and sharing it with the outside world.

The OM wanted to take Weski to court last year, De Smet said on the current affairs program. “All kinds of defenses are being put forward by Ms Weski’s defense, and that means that we cannot go to a hearing yet.” She did not elaborate on what defenses Weski’s lawyers are using.

The Rotterdam Bar Association temporarily suspended Weski as a lawyer after her arrest last year. She wasn’t the first of Taghi’s lawyers to get arrested. Youssef T., a relative of Taghi’s who previously represented him, was sentenced to 5.5 years in prison last year for passing on messages from the crimelord.

Taghi and two others were sentenced to life in prison in the Marengo process on Tuesday. The six-year spanning trial revolved around six assassinations, four attempted murders, and preparations for even more assassinations.