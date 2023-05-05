Inez Weski has been temporarily suspended as an attorney, the president of the Rotterdam Bar Association Peter Hanenberg confirmed following reports from RTL Boulevard and De Telegraaf. The suspension will be revoked if the allegations against the lawyer prove to be unfounded.

The 68-year-old Rotterdam woman was arrested on April 21 on suspicion of participating in an organized crime operation that is involved in international drug trafficking and money laundering. She is also suspected of violating rules related to secret information.

Weski was the primary attorney representing Ridouan Taghi, the alleged organized crime lord and main suspect in the Marengo criminal proceedings. The trial revolves around several street-level assassinations, several other failed murder attempts, and the planning of other vicious attacks.

Hanenberg said it was difficult for him to ask the Disciplinary Board to temporarily suspend the attorney. "I would like to emphasize immediately that this is a disciplinary measure and not a punitive measure,” he stated.

He explained that the measure is necessary because Weski is currently unable to perform her practice. Her profile page has been removed from her firm's website.

Weski is currently in restricted custody, meaning she is only allowed to have contact with her attorney. The conditions also mean that neither her attorney nor the prosecution can provide further information about the case at this time.

On Thursday, her pre-trial detention period was extended by 30 days.