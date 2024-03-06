Police investigating a fatal car crash on Wednesday afternoon found two children stabbed in the driver's home about ten kilometers away. One of the children died from their injuries, police said later in the evening. The woman killed in the car crash was their mother. There were no immediate arrests.

"Another child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries," police said. The two children were identified as siblings aged 10 and 12, but police did not say which of the two died. Neighbors near their home said the family may be of Polish descent.

The investigation started after a head-on crash on a rural two-lane stretch of the Noordstraat in Wilbertoord, Noord-Brabant. A 42-year-old woman was driving a compact, Volkswagen five-door hatchback when she collided with a Scania truck on the narrow road.

Police, firefighters, and paramedics raced to the scene in response to the 12:45 p.m. crash. A trauma team was also sent by air ambulance. Despite attempts to revive the woman, she was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was uninjured. The cause of the accident had yet to be announced several hours later.

The two wounded children were found when police entered the woman's home on Dotterbloen in Boekel, Noord-Brabant. Emergency services workers raced to the scene at about 2 p.m., including a trauma team in a helicopter.

"I saw one of the children being rolled into the ambulance on a stretcher. That was not nice to see," one neighbor told Omroep Brabant. "It is a shock, especially because it concerns small children. And that something like this should happen here? This is normally a quiet neighborhood, so this does have an impact."

Police launched a comprehensive investigation to determine what happened in both Boekel and Wilbertoord. Forensic analysts were also sent to the scene of the car crash, and the location of the stabbing.