The travel advice for Paris has been changed from yellow to green. The color code for all areas of the country is back to green, meaning that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not see any particular risks to traveling there. According to the department, the safety risks are comparable to the ones in the Netherlands.

The Netherlands changed the travel advice for the French capital at the beginning of December due to the risk of possible violent attacks after a deadly stabbing incident at the Eiffel Tower a few days before. The man who was arrested for the attack had apparently sworn his allegiance to the Islamic State (ISIS). The terror threat was already put at its highest level in France on the 13th of October, 2023. The French government brought it down a level last month.

The Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that there is still a chance of a terrorist attack in large French cities, according to the French authorities. "Be vigilant in busy places throughout France and always follow the instructions of the French authorities," reads the travel advice for France.