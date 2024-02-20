An average owner-occupied home cost less in seven out of ten municipalities last year than in 2022. According to Statistics Netherlands (CBS), the average sales price of a home was 416,000 euros, compared to around 429,000 euros in 2022. That is a decrease of 3 percent. Prices fell in all big cities - including Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague, Utrecht, and Eindhoven.

CBS recorded the largest decrease in Haarlem of the 20 largest municipalities. An owner-occupied home there was almost 10 percent cheaper than in 2022. In Zoeterwoude, located between Zoetermeer and Leiden, prices rose the most by 24 percent.

Last year, an average house cost five times as much in the most expensive municipality as in the cheapest municipality. Like in previous years, Bloemendaal was the most expensive, with an average owner-occupied home costing 1.1 million euros. The average transaction price was also above 1 million euros in the Gooise municipalities of Blaricum and Laren. In Pekela in Oost-Groningen and in the Zuid-Limburg municipalities of Kerkrade, Heerlen, and Brunssum, the average sales price was the lowest at around 250,000 euros.

CBS did not consider the type, size, or quality of the homes sold in a municipality for these figures. For example, in municipalities where many luxury villas change hands, the average transaction price will be higher than in municipalities with many small apartments.