The northern parts of the Netherlands may see some snow this evening, and there may be some periods of sunshine throughout the country on Friday. But the weekend will be gray and rainy nationwide, the meteorological institute KNMI expects.

The KNMI expects long periods of rain on Thursday afternoon. “Only in the northeast will it be dry for a while at first.” The rain will turn into sleet or snow in some places in the northern half of the country as afternoon turns into evening. Maximums will range between 2 degrees in the northeast and 10 degrees in the far south, with a moderate easterly wind inland, and strong along the west coast.

Friday will start with periods of rain in the north, but the rest of the country should be mostly dry. The afternoon will have dry periods, with some light showers here and there. “There is also room for the sun,” the KNMI said. The day will be very mild, with maximums around 13 degrees and a moderate southerly wind.

The weekend will be mild, cloudy and wet. There is a 70 percent chance for rain on both days, with only 10 to 20 percent chance of the sun showing its face. Maximums will climb to around 13 degrees on Saturday, and around 11 degrees on Sunday.

From Monday, the temperatures will gradually drop lower, with less chance of rain and more chance of sunshine. By Wednesday, it will be partly cloudy with afternoon temperatures around 8 degrees and 30 percent chance of rain.