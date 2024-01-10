The Netherlands is in for cold and dry weather until the weekend, though the sunny skies will gradually give way to clouds. Next week will see a return to winter showers, with rain, hail, and sleet expected.

After today’s sunny weather, cloud cover will start creeping in on Thursday morning, the meteorological institute KNMI expects. The day will be dry and cold, with maximums ranging between 1 degree Celsius in Zuid-Limburg and 6 degrees along the North Sea coast. Inland will have little wind, but there will be a moderate northerly wind at the sea. Overnight temperatures will drop to between -2 degrees on the Wadden and -9 degrees in the east, giving space for more ice development.

Friday will be predominantly cloudy, dry, and a tiny bit warmer, with maximums ranging between 3 and 6 degrees, according to Weeronline. Minimums should remain above freezing that night. Saturday will look much the same, though there may be a few showers here and there.

From Sunday, the wet weather will make a comeback. “After the weekend, it will be changeable with winter showers from time to time, including rain, hail, and sleet,” Weeronline said. “There will also be dry periods with cumulus clouds and sunshine. In the afternoon, temperatures will be above zero, and there will be slight frost at night, especially inland.”

The change to slightly warmer and wetter weather is bad news for those hoping to skate on natural ice. So far, the ice hasn’t developed enough to skate safely on lakes and ditches, and while it could still happen in the coming days, the chances aren’t good, NU.nl reported based on Weerplaza data.