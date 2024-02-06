The left-wing parties in the Tweede Kamer have called for an urgent debate with Ronald Plasterk about the state of affairs in the Cabinet formation. Plasterk has been leading talks with the PVV, VVD, NSC and BBB about forming a new government, but NSC leader Pieter Omtzigt surprised everyone by announcing his party was pulling out of negotiations. Centrist parties also expressed dismay.

Omtzigt cited the financial issues facing the Netherlands as the reason behind his decision following a review of about 20 letters from government offices about the current state of affairs. The letters were shared with the four parties at the end of January. Even still, the leaders of the four parties had found themselves in a more hostile environment for weeks with rumors that the parties were unable to compromise on many serious issues, like the asylum crisis, immigration, budget cuts, revenue and spending.

GroenLinks-PvdA will submit a request for the urgent debate on Wednesday, which will be supported by at least SP, Volt, Denk and the PvdD. "More concerned with blaming someone else than solving problems," GroenLinks-PvdA party leader Frans Timmermans said.

"Problems cannot wait for a [Cabinet] formation. The Netherlands deserves leadership and solutions. Debate as soon as possible to determine how to proceed."

Problems with the treasury cannot be a reason to avoid forming a new government, said D66 leader Rob Jetten. His party was in the third and fourth Cabinets of Prime Minister Mark Rutte (VVD), the latter having fallen last summer prompting the elections held in November.

"Sooner or later, every Cabinet faces financial challenges. That can't be a reason not to form a new government, can it? The Dutch expect politicians to solve problems. Not that they walk away when things get a little difficult," said Jetten. He is currently serving in a caretaker capacity as the Minister for Climate and Energy Policy and a deputy prime minister.

Another current coalition partner, ChristenUnie, was also surprised by Tuesday's news. Even before discussing financial policies, the four parties negotiating for a new Cabinet had agreed to first see if they could see eye-to-eye on fundamental issues, like the protection of a democratic rule of law.

It is "striking, to say the least, that at the moment it is not the rule of law, but finances that are the spoilsport in the formation," said ChristenUnie party leader Mirjam Bikker. "The wind is with you or against you; that's what every coalition experiences. Politics is making choices in the face of scarcity. That's what you were elected for," Bikker wrote on X.

As far as Volt leader Laurens Dassen is concerned, the "experiment" with the far-right PVV at the helm of the Cabinet formation must be declared finished as quickly as possible. "Wilders has been promoting life-threatening ideas for 20 years and promising fake solutions that cannot be afforded," he said in reference to PVV leader Geert Wilders. "Time for a different formation course."

SP leader Jimmy Dijk wants "all figures about government finances that were on the table during the formation" to be shared with the entire Tweede Kamer. "Make it clear what was on the table, how things are going, what was discussed and do not maintain confidentiality of these figures and information."

Stephan van Baarle of Denk also said he finds the course of events incomprehensible. That is why he also thinks it is time for a debate. Van Baarle did note that a Cabinet with Wilders cannot fail quickly enough, as far as his party is concerned. He said he believes it is "bad enough" that other parties have seen him as "a serious discussion partner."

Employers' organizations VNO-NCW and MKB-Nederland have "taken note" of the decision by Omtzigt to withdraw from the formation talks, and are now awaiting the next steps from the parties that were at the table. "For us, stability and quickly solving the problems the Netherlands faces remain crucial," the organisations wrote in a statement.

"⁠It is and remains important for companies and entrepreneurs that there is a political majority that takes responsibility for a stable national government." This is "especially" the case in "troubled times," with geopolitical crises, and major domestic challenges, such as the lack of housing and lack of available space on the energy grid.