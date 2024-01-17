The winter weather continues to cause traffic problems in the Netherlands. The entire country except for the Wadden islands is covered by a code yellow warning for icy roads. And fewer trains are running between Eindhoven Central Station and Sittard and Utrecht and Eindhoven Central Station due to the snow. Limburg and Noord-Brabant will be getting lots of snow later today, the KNMI expects.

The meteorological institute expects 5 to 10 centimeters of snow to fall in Zuid-Limburg this afternoon and evening, with peaks up to 15 centimeters in the Limburg hills. The north of Limburg should get up to 5 centimeters of snow. Noord-Brabant will also get a centimeter or two.

For those two provinces, the icy roads warning is in effect until Thursday afternoon. For the rest of the country, the KNMI expects the slippery conditions to dissipate by early afternoon.

Despite the icy conditions, the ANWB and Rijkswaterstaat expected an average rush hour on Wednesday morning. At 8:05 a.m., the ANWB reported 35 traffic jams covering 155 kilometers of Dutch roads.

ProRail expects the snow in Limburg and Noord-Brabant to cause problems on the rails later today, which is why two instead of four intercity trains are running on the route between Utrecht and Sittard on Wednesday. “This measure creates more room to quickly resolve any problems on the track. We also reduce the chance that disruptions in Limburg will cause issues elsewhere in the country,” the rail manager said. Travelers can expect extra travel time of around 15 minutes.

Schiphol Airport didn’t issue any explicit weather warnings, but its website showed that 58 flights had been canceled for today - 26 departures and 32 arrivals - and 77 were delayed - 12 departures and 60 arrivals