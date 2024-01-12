Footballer Mohamed Ihattaren will be prosecuted for assault on 11 February 2023. He will also be charged with attempting to provoke a threat on 7 October 2022, sources told ANP.

The Public Prosecution Service (OM) can only say that a 21-year-old man from Vleuten is being prosecuted for these facts and won’t confirm to ANP that it concerns Ihattaren. No hearing date has been set for the case.

Ihattaren’s attorney, Sander Janssen, could not confirm that his client will be prosecuted, his office told newspaper AD.

The footballer was arrested in February last year on allegations of assaulting his ex-girlfriend. He was also previously arrested for making threats in November 2022. In September 2022, the footballer's 177,000 euro Porsche went up in flames in Utrecht in a suspected case of arson

The former PSV player is currently under contract with Slavia Prague.