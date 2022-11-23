The police arrested pro-footballer Mohammed Ihatarren in Utrecht on Tuesday due to a serious threat. He is in custody at a police station for questioning, De Telegraaf and various other media reported.

Little is known about the charges against Ihataren. The police would not say what the threat entailed or whether the 20-year-old footballer would have to remain in custody during the investigation.

Ihatarren is a former Ajax footballer. He and the Amsterdam club parted ways at the end of October. De Telegraaf reported that Ihatarren was receiving threats from criminal circles and was, therefore, unable to train with Ajax for safety reasons. His Porsche was set on fire in Utrecht in September.