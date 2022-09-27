Ajax footballer Mo Ihattaren’s gray Porsche Panamera went up in flames in Utrecht early on Tuesday morning. The police suspect arson, De Telegraaf reports. According to the newspaper, police sources say Ihattaren and his family have been threatened, and his brother’s car was also set on fire last week.

The police found the Porsche burning on Bernadottelaan at around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday. The car costs more than 177,000 euros in the Netherlands. The police suspect arson, a spokesperson said to De Telegraaf.

A week ago, Mo’s brother Yassir’s BMW 3 series also went up in flames. The car burned to a crisp on Marjoleinweg in Utrecht. The investigation into that fire is still ongoing.

The Ajax midfielder has been dealing with threats from the criminal environment for some time, according to De Telegraaf. The police have observed known criminals around Ihattaren and his family, even spotting them in the footballer’s car, the newspaper wrote. The police don’t believe Ihatarren himself is involved in criminal activities, but he rubs shoulders with people who are.

Over the summer, Ihatarren did not attend the Ajax training camp in Austria. Initially, the club said Ihatarren was not fit but quickly changed the explanation to personal circumstances, according to the newspaper. Security experts decided it was unsafe for Ihatarren to go with the club due to a threat from the criminal environment.

According to the Telegraaf, the threats started when Ihatarren’s relationship with TikTok star Yasmine leaked to the public. The newspaper’s police sources said the threats came from a criminal source.

Ihatarren and Yasmine got married this past weekend. The footballer was not available for comment on Tuesday morning.