Juventus footballer Mohamed Ihattaren was taken into police custody in Amsterdam on allegations that he assaulted his ex-girlfriend on Sunday, sources close to the investigation told the Telegraaf. Broadcaster NOS also confirmed that the midfielder, who turned 21 on Sunday, was detained for an unspecified domestic incident.

The broadcaster said police searched the man's home in Vleuten at around 11:30 a.m. He remained in custody, and was expected to be questioned in the afternoon.

Both media outlets said the arrest was not connected to a November incident when Ihattaren was taken into custody for making threats. In September, the footballer's 177,000 euro Porsche went up in flames in Utrecht in a suspected case of arson. His family had been facing threats for months, and his brother's car was also targeted in an arson. The distraction and security issue led Ihattaren to miss the Ajax summer training camp.

Ihattaren had been playing with the Amsterdam club on loan from Juventus. In October, Ajax said it would not exercise its option to purchase Ihattaren's contract from Juventus. The Italian club signed him to a four-year deal after the summer of 2021.

Soon after cutting ties with Ajax, several consultants and players were asked to help get Ihattaren's career back on track. According to NOS, Wesley Sneijder was among those who tried to help. The work with Sneijder was called off as Ihattaren could not put his full attention on football.

Before joining Juventus, Ihattaren played for PSV's youth club. Shortly after signing, he was sent on loan to Sampdoria.

"Mohamed Ihattaren is a midfielder of innate class and talent," Juventus said after the signing. "The 19-year-old is an attacking midfielder who is packed with quick movements that are accompanied by excellent technique. He can play on the frontline but also switch along the whole attacking side."