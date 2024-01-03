Police in Leek were investigating whether a man who was beaten to death was victimized because he argued with a group of people who threw fireworks at his dog, sources told Dagblad van het Noorden. The incident happened at 2:30 a.m. on New Year's Day on Windsingel in the Groningen village.

The newspaper identified the victim as Bert Suurd, a father of at least two children in his blended family. He was described as a reliable volunteer with the GIJS Groningen ice hockey association, where he spent years assisting with the club's development.

The newspaper's sources said Suurd confronted a group of younger people for their use of fireworks. They then attacked him on the street as the argument escalated.

Thus far, police have only said that a 52-year-old man died following a violent altercation on the street. He was pronounced dead at his home shortly after the incident despite efforts to revive him. His injuries were consistent with those caused by kicking and punching, including blows to the head, the newspaper said.

An 18-year-old was reportedly in custody, and others could also be detained in the case. “We are investigating whether the death was the result of the violence. There were others there. We also look at what their role and involvement has been,” a police spokesperson told the newspaper.

"Nothing ever happens here, except on New Year’s Eve,” a neighbor said to the newspaper. “I previously had a dog myself and I sometimes had a fight with them because they threw fireworks.”

Two of Suurd's children are members of the GIJS ice hockey club. “I can’t believe that this could happen to such a lovable man. This is a nightmare. A tragedy for his family. I’m really saddened by it,” said Jacob van Gelder, a representative of GIJS.

“Bert was always there for us,” he continued. “A nice man, someone who offers solutions, a mediator.” The club is considering holding a memorial for Suurd, but will first consult with the family about it.

Police previously said that anyone who saw or heard something suspicious in the area should contact them. They also asked those with camera images from the area to contact them. As part of the investigation, police canvassed the neighborhood looking for witnesses or security camera footage.

Roughly 12,000 people live in Leek which is part of the Westerkwartier municipality. Leek is about 10 kilometers southwest of the city of Groningen.