More municipalities are now coming out in favor of a national ban on lighting fireworks. An ANP survey of approximately 200 of the 342 Dutch municipalities, over 50 expressed support for a ban, up from 30. Most municipalities were neutral on the issue, preferring to leave the decision to national politicians, and saying that they will adhere to that decision.

Leiden is one of the proponents. The Zuid-Holland city has also advocated for banning fireworks locally. "A national fireworks ban or further regulations from the government may also offer more options with regard to enforcing such a ban." South of there, in Goeree-Overflakkee, politicians also think that a national fireworks ban is easier to enforce than a piecemeal approach per municipality. Blaricum, Eemnes and Laren want a national ban for the same reason, saying local bans are largely unenforceable.

Drechterland, Enkhuizen and Stede Broec are afraid that local bans will only shift the problem to other areas. Then there is "the risk of a waterbed effect developing in surrounding municipalities without a fireworks ban." Hoorn also expressed a similar sentiment.

Terneuzen in Zeeland is also in favor of a national and complete ban. "As long as consumer fireworks can continue to be sold and possession is not punishable, it is impracticable to enforce local fireworks bans."

Voorne aan Zee called a national ban "the only way" to limit fireworks damage and its costs. "We realize that this is a drastic measure for residents who handle the lighting of fireworks in a proper and responsible manner."

In the event of a ban, it is important that this not only applies to lighting fireworks, but also to purchasing and owning them, the municipalities emphasized. "Because if people can buy them, they will use them. And not everyone waits until December 31 to set them off," says Lansingerland, for example.

Mayor Daan Prevoo of Valkenburg aan de Geul in Limburg said that he is in favor of "a general ban on consumer fireworks in unqualified hands, or the use of heavy fireworks for purposes other than decorative fireworks." He said he prefers an "organized fireworks show in one place in the municipality for thousands of spectators to enjoy."

The mayor of Woerden, Victor Molkenboer, said that fireworks cause a great deal of problems. "In terms of noise for people and animals; they are also extremely polluting to the environment. The number of fireworks victims in the Netherlands is increasing every year."

Proponents include large and medium-sized cities such as Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague, Utrecht, Groningen, Tilburg, Arnhem, Zoetermeer, Haarlem, Zwolle and Delft, but also smaller municipalities such as Bodegraven-Reeuwijk, Vaals, Diemen, Wassenaar, Eijsden-Margraten , Gulpen-Wittem and Aalten.

Legal fireworks sales and use

Fireworks are only allowed to be set off in the Netherlands during a narrow eight-hour window beginning at 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve, and ending at 2 a.m. on New Year's Day. Municipalities are allowed to use local regulatory power to establish fireworks-free zones where it becomes a criminal offense to use fireworks. Other zones set up by citizens as a voluntary fireworks-free area are not enforceable by authorities.

Minor F1 fireworks, like sparklers, can be obtained all year, but are only to be used by people aged 12 and up. Larger F2 fireworks meant for consumers, which can be larger, louder and more decorative, may only be used by people from the age of 16. These fireworks typically have a minimum safe viewing distance of 8 to 15 meters. They are only sold for a three-day period leading up to New Year's Eve, but since December 31 is a Sunday, sales start this year on December 28.

Commercial F3 fireworks are prohibited for use by consumers, as are many large, explosive fireworks which only produce a booming sound with no decorative element. Large firecracker strings, single shots, and loose rocket shells were also banned by the national government.